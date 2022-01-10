‘Get over it’ - Pique has a pop at Villarreal boss Unai Emery

Gerard Pique has been pretty active on social media recently, showing off his pay slip, taking aim at Toni Freixa, joking about Real Madrid penalties and responding to claims he should have been sent off against Granada on Saturday night.

The center-back has also now become embroiled in a bit of a spat with Villarreal boss Unai Emery on Twitter. Pique responded to a video of Emery having a bit of a go at the Barcelona defender at a press conference after Villarreal’s draw with Atletico Madrid.

Here’s what Emery had to say:

“What happened to Pique here was handball and a penalty, it clearly touched his hand and we lost that game. It hurt me that he denied it later. What happened today was not a handball because he pushes the ball towards the goalkeeper with his (Parejo’s) hip,” he said. “The hand is there, but it’s not handball. Pique’s was, and yesterday he put protests on twitter over other teams. You have to be sincere and not confuse people. “Instead of shutting up, he said what he said to fool people. We are neither honest or loyal to VAR or football. Today the ball has hit the hip and it has been seen as handball, but it was whistled and we have to accept it.” Source | Football Espana

Those comments seemed to rile Pique who responded on Twitter with the following message, “This is a person who 3 years later was still complaining about the referee at 6-1. Get over it, Unai.”

Habla una persona que 3 años más tarde seguía quejandose del árbitro en el 6-1. Supéralo ya, Unai. https://t.co/Byzv6buO3L — Gerard Piqué (@3gerardpique) January 9, 2022

Pique had also linked to an article from Sport which carried quotes of Emery in 2020 still complaining about the refereeing decisions in Barca’s famous remontada against his PSG side.

Barcelona are due to play Villarreal again on the final day of the season in La Liga.