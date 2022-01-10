Araujo already back in Barcelona training after hand surgery

Ronald Araujo was back in Barcelona training on Monday just days after going under the knife to repair a hand injury suffered against Linares in the Copa del Rey.

The Uruguayan had surgery on a “fractured second and third metatarsal of his right hand” and was initially expected to be out for a little while.

However, Araujo took part in Monday’s session along with Frenkie de Jong who was also back to work after going off with a problem against Linares.

Both players could be included in the Xavi’s squad for the Super Cup which is expected to be released later today with the team due to flight out to Saudi Arabia on Monday.

It’s been reported that Araujo could potentially play with a protective splint on his hand when Barca take on Real Madrid on Wednesday.

Xavi’s squad list should make for interesting reading, particularly as it’s still unclear if Pedri and Ferran Torres will make the list.

Both players are thought to be waiting on the results of a PCR test to see if they will be allowed to make the trip to Saudi Arabia.