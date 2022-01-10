Barcelona Femeni to play UWCL tie with Real Madrid at Camp Nou

Barcelona Femeni’s Women’s Champions League quarter-final first leg against Real Madrid will be played at the Camp Nou.

The news means it is the first time in history that Barcelona’s famous stadium will play host to a competitive women’s fixture in front of supporters.

Barca Femeni have played competitively at the Camp Nou before, beating Espanyol 5-0 in January 2021, but that game had to be played behind closed doors because of Covid.

The Catalan giants have confirmed they have decided to the game will take place at the Camp Nou “in recognition of the exceptional achievements of its women’s team in the last year, winning the league and cup double as well as their first ever Champions League.”

The club also confirmed “it will do all it can to ensure that the largest possible crowd is in the stadium to support the team.” The quarter-final clash is scheduled to take place on the 30 March with kick off at 6.45pm local time.