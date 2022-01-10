Ferran Torres & Pedri test negative and will join Barcelona squad for Super Cup

Barcelona new signing Ferran Torres and midfielder Pedri have both tested negative for Covid-19 and will now fly out to Saudi Arabia to join the squad for the Spanish Super Cup.

The duo were both left out of Xavi’s initial squad but have been cleared to play and could even feature against Real Madrid on Wednesday.

MEDICAL ANNOUNCEMENTS



▶️ Players @FerranTorres20 and @Pedri have tested negative for Covid-19 in PCRs and can rejoin the rest of the team in Riyadh. The club has informed the corresponding authorities. pic.twitter.com/RBbZx15RrK — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 10, 2022

The news is a further boost to Barca and Xavi who was also able to name Ronald Araujo, Frenkie de Jong, and Ansu Fati in his initial squad for the Super Cup.

Xavi has already said that Fati will be available to play in the Super Cup but could now also hand some game time to Pedri and Ferran in Saudi Arabia.

Pedri was due to return in the new year after overcoming a thigh injury but was forced back onto the sidelines after testing positive for Covid-19.

Meanwhile, Ferran has also been self-isolating, and recovering from a foot injury sustained in October while playing for Spain, but is also ready to go.

It’s already been reported that Xavi wants to give Torres his debut against Real Madrid and it now seems that we could well see the new boy on Wednesday in the Clasico clash.