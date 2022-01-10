Barcelona have already identified who they will sign as their new keeper, per reports

FC Barcelona already have a target in mind in the transfer market to replace Neto as the team’s #2 goalkeeper, should the Brazilian move as has been heavily rumored.

Stole Dimitrievski of Rayo Vallecano could be chosen to be Barça’s newest goalkeeper, according to rumors from his native country of North Macedonia.

He began his career in his home country with Rabotnichki before moving to several Spanish clubs. After debuting for Granada, he had a spell at Gimnàstic before joining Rayo.

The 28-year-old has settled in as Rayo’s #1 choice but could be open to moving to a bigger club. That would happen if the ex-Valencia keeper, Neto, finds a new home.

Dimitrievski was unavailable for Rayo as they drew 1-1 with Real Betis, due to complaints of pain in his hamstring. But there are whispers that that may have been related to the Macedonian agitating for a move elsewhere.

He recently represented Macedonia in their appearance at Euro 2020. Macedonia were unable to win a single point at the tournament, but they were happy to qualify for it in the first place. They are still alive in FIFA World Cup Qualification, with a playoff against Italy awaiting.

If Dimitrievski were able to move to Barça, there is an expectation that he could challenge Marc-André ter Stegen for the #1 shirt. The Catalans also have Iñaki Peña, who is 22 and comes from La Masia, as a goalkeeper in the squad.