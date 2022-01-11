Gerard Pique feeling optimistic about Barcelona’s Spanish Super Cup hopes

Gerard Pique has been talking about Barcelona’s chances of lifting the Spanish Super Cup and is optimistic ahead of Wednesday’s semi-final against Real Madrid.

Xavi’s side head into the match after being held to a disappointing 1-1 draw at Granada in La Liga after conceding a late equalizer to Antonio Puertas.

Yet Pique thinks Barcelona head into the match in pretty good shape and says the team will not lack for motivation against Los Blancos.

“It’s a title and we’ll all fight for it equally, as we have shown in the past,” he said. “We have huge motivation to lift the trophy. It’s the semi-final, El Clasico, and it will be difficult. “But we believe that we come into it in a good moment. We are improving. I am optimistic that we will be able to compete well, qualify and reach the final. “[Real Madrid] have maintained the base that has given them a lot of success in the past. “The midfield, with Casemiro, Kroos and Modric, they known each other very well and the performances that they have given over the years is very high. “Benzema and Vinicius are at an extremely high level, in terms of goals and their play. “Behind them is a team that defends well, that is comfortable without the ball and they base everything on transitions by Vinicius or the midfielders come together so that Benzema receives the ball... It has been the same base for years. We know them well, they are of a high level but I believe we can hurt them.” Source | Marca

Barcelona have been boosted ahead of the game by the return to the squad of a host of key players. Ansu Fati, Frenkie de Jong, and Ronald Araujo have all made the trip to Saudi Arabia and will be joined shortly by Pedri and Ferran Torres after the duo tested negative for Covid.