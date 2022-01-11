Training and squad for Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia - FC Barcelona

With three days to go before the Clásico in the Spanish Super Cup semi-final against Real Madrid in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Xavi Hernández named his squad after training on Monday at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper.

FC Barcelona and first team player Samuel Umtiti have reached an agreement to extend the latter’s contract until 30 June 2026. The French defender is reducing a part of the salary that he was due to receive in the year and a half remaining on his contract.

The first team players Pedri and Ferran Torres have tested negative for Covid-19 in a PCR test and will join up with the rest of the squad in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The Club has informed the relevant authorities.

FC Barcelona today, Monday, has notified UEFA that the first leg of the Women's Champions League quarter final against Real Madrid will take place at Camp Nou on 30 March at 6.45pm CEST.

Barcelona are already looking ahead to the summer transfer window and according to The Telegraph are, along with Paris Saint-Germain, best positioned to sign Arsenal star Vivianne Miedema.

Barcelona seem to be certain that Neto must leave. The Brazilian goalkeeper has a high salary and a possible exit would improve the club's financial situation. However, and despite having offers from Brazil, the ex-Valencia goalkeeper doesn't seem especially keen to leave the Ciudad Condal.

Martin Braithwaite is one of the forgotten players at Barcelona in recent months. Xavi Hernandez's early days as the club's coach have been dominated by absences in attack. The Danish striker has been missing since injuring his knee in September and undergoing surgery.

Cristiano Ronaldo has told Jorge Mendes he is fed up of playing at Manchester United and wants a new club if the English side continues so erratically in terms of sporting decisions and coaching staff. Ralf Rangnick’s arrival has not brought the stability they hoped it would.

Adama Traore has become one of Barcelona’s main objectives for next season. They see him as a replacement for Ousmane Dembele if he will not renew his deal and Wolves are willing to listen to offers for him, as Adama’s contract expires in 2023.