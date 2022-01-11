Ousmane Dembele’s agent questions Barcelona boss Xavi

The negotiations between Barcelona and Ousmane Dembele over a new contract have been anything but easygoing. The two sides seem far off one day and close the next.

Dembele’s agent, Moussa Sissoko, recently chatted about his client's renewal process. Reminding everyone, that while money is the center of the talks in the media, management of the Frenchman is also important.

“We often talk about money when it comes to the extension of Ousmane, but it’s not just a question of money,” he said. “But also day-to-day management. This sports management with this return to play without training just after Covid, it is really difficult to understand.” Sissoko | L’Equipe

Sissoko seems to be referring to Dembele’s appearance against Linares in the Copa de Rey recently. The Frenchman was a surprise name on the squad list, after testing negative for Covid-19, but came off the bench and scored the equalizer for Xavi’s side in the 2-1 win.