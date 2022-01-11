Lisandro Martínez back on Barcelona’s agenda - report

FC Barcelona are once again interested in Lisandro Martínez from AFC Ajax, according to the latest rumors. It’s not the first time he’s been linked with the blaugrana, who seem him as a potential target to reinforce the defense.

Barcelona tried to get him last summer, but lacking sufficient funds, tried to convince the Dutch club to let them take him on loan. Ajax declined the request.

The Argentine has recently renewed his deal with Ajax, but it’s understood that he signed the contract with the idea that he would be able to leave if a good enough offer came for him.

Xavi is considered a fan of his, due to his experience and ability on the ball.

The Catalans will be looking to make an offer for Martínez next summer to bolster the center of defense.