Today on the Barca Blaugranes podcast, I’m joined by Managing Madrid’s Kristofer McCormack to talk all things Supercopa. How has Real Madrid changed since these two teams matched up in October? Both them and Barcelona are in better form coming into this match than they were a few months ago, so let’s get into it.

