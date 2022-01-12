The next Barcelona match is upon us! The Blaugrana continue a busy January with a huge Spanish Super Cup semi-final against Real Madrid in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and Xavi Hernández has called up the following 26 players for Wednesday’s game:

Goalkeepers: 1. Marc-André ter Stegen, 13. Neto, 26. Iñaki Peña

Defenders: 2. Sergiño Dest, 3. Gerard Piqué, 4. Ronald Araujo, 8. Dani Alves, 15. Clément Lenglet, 18. Jordi Alba, 22. Óscar Mingueza, 23. Samuel Umtiti, 31. Alejandro Balde

Midfielders: 5. Sergio Busquets, 6. Riqui Puig, 16. Pedri, 21. Frenkie De Jong, 28. Nico González, 30. Gavi, 34. Álvaro Sanz

Forwards: 7. Ousmane Dembélé, 9. Memphis Depay, 10. Ansu Fati, 17. Luuk De Jong, 29. Ferran Jutglà, 33. Ez Abde, Ferran Torres

After several weeks of missing two-thirds of his squad for several reasons, Xavi finally has a nearly full-strength team available for one of the biggest games of the year. After missing the trip to Granada with injuries, Ronald Araujo and Frenkie De Jong made the trip and are both medically cleared. The same goes for Ansu Fati, who is back after missing two months with a hamstring injury. Pedri and Ferran Torres tested negative for Covid-19 and also join the list, but missing this one are Sergi Roberto (thigh) and Eric García (hamstring) through injury, while Martin Braithwaite (knee) is back in training but not available for selection yet.

Predicted starting XI (4-3-3):

Neto; Alves, Piqué, Lenglet, Alba; Nico, Busquets, Gavi; Dembélé, Memphis, Ez Abde

The match kicks off at 10pm AST (local time), 8pm CET/WAT (Barcelona & Nigeria), 7pm GMT (UK), 2pm ET, 11am PT (USA), 12.30am IST (India, Thursday), and you can join us to follow and comment all the action.

VISCA EL BARÇA!