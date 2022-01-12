Five players declared fit for Clásico - FC Barcelona

Great news for FC Barcelona as on Tuesday five first team players were declared fit and available for the Spanish Super Cup semi-final against Real Madrid on Wednesday.

Xavi: 'Every game has been a final since I arrived. But this is for a trophy and a great opportunity for us' - FC Barcelona

Barça are going to play one of the most important games of the season on Wednesday. The first trophy of the Xavi era is up for grabs, along with the pride that comes with beating their biggest rival.

Ferran Torres to wear number 19 FC Barcelona shirt - FC Barcelona

The new signing is now registered with the league and takes over the jersey from Sergio Agüero, one also worn by Kluivert and Messi amongst others

Sergio Busquets says Barça have to stick to their style - FC Barcelona

In the run up to the game captain Sergio Busquets appeared before the press on Tuesday, stressing the need for Barça to be "faithful to themselves" in terms of how to approach the game.

Xavi Hernández's Clásico record - FC Barcelona

Xavi Hernández is about to get his first experience of the Clásico from a managerial perspective. But having played in 42 games against Real Madrid, 38 times as a starter, he is quite an expert on the matter. In fact, only Leo Messi and Sergio Ramos, with 45 each, have played more times in the fixture.

Possible Clásico debutants - FC Barcelona

As many as seven different players are in line to get their first experience of a senior fixture against Real Madrid on Wednesday in the Spanish Super Cup

Dembele-Barcelona: Talks could resume before end of January - FC Barcelona

A glimmer of light with regards to Ousmane Dembele's contract renewal has opened at FC Barcelona. According to L'Equipe, Xavi Hernandez's insistence on keeping the player has been key for the Frenchman's camp, who aren't ruling out another meeting to move on negotiations that were previously broken.

Yusuf Demir set to leave Barcelona and return to Rapid Vienna - Football Espana

Barcelona informed Yusuf Demir he would never wear the Barcelona shirt again a few weeks ago according to Diario Sport. The reason is that due to the loan agreement Barcelona sealed with Rapid Vienna for the youngster they would have had to have paid the Austrian club a fee of €10m to sign him if he had.

Barcelona are keeping tabs on Ajax's Argentine centre-back Lisandro Martinez - Football Espana

Barcelona are keeping tabs on Ajax’s Argentine defender Lisandro Martinez according to a report in Diario Sport. The club looked at the possibility of signing him last summer but couldn’t due to financial constraints. They instead tried to loan him, but Ajax wouldn’t countenance such a deal.