WELCOME TO KING FAHD STADIUM!!! This beautiful arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia is the site of the latest edition of El Clásico as Barcelona and Real Madrid face off in the semi-final of the Spanish Super Cup. Barça have never won the Supercopa in its new format but it won’t be easy to reach the Final as they’ll have to go up against their biggest rivals and the best team in Spain right now. This should be fun, and you’re welcome to join us to follow and comment all the action. Vamos!

MATCH INFO

Competition/Round: 2022 Supercopa de España, Semi-Final 1

Date/Time: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 10pm AST (local time), 8pm CET/WAT (Barcelona & Nigeria), 7pm GMT (UK), 2pm ET, 11am PT (USA), 12.30am IST (India, Thursday)

Venue: King Fahd International Stadium, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Referee: José Luis Munuera Montero

VAR: José Luis González González

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM EL CLÁSICO

How to watch on TV: ESPN (USA), BT Sport 1 (UK), #Vamos (Spain), others

How to stream: ESPN+ (USA), BT Sport Live (UK), others

Have fun with the game! Forever and ever, no matter the competition, VISCA EL BARÇA!