Real Madrid accused of “pressuring referees” via media ahead of El Clásico

Real Madrid have been accused by Catalan media of putting pressure on the referees selected to oversee the upcoming match against FC Barcelona.

Los blancos have published a video via their official channel in which they heavily criticize José Luis Munuera Montero, set to be the head ref, and José Luis González González, the man who will be in charge of VAR.

The video comes from Real Madrid TV ahead of El Clásico, one that will be played in Saudi Arabia as part of the Spanish Supercup.

Mundo Deportivo writes: “Real Madrid has broadcast through its official television channel, Real Madrid TV, a report with which it intends to pressure the refereeing team that tonight will be in charge of El Clásico, the semifinal of the Spanish Supercup between los blancos and FC Barcelona.”

It’s not the first time Real Madrid TV has attacked Munuera. In fact, he was the target of another video last year, which also criticized another ref, Ricardo De Burgos Bengoetxea, labeling him “Anti-Madridista.” The pair had been assigned to ref the last match of Madrid’s season, against Villarreal. They won that match, 2-1.

That clip also accused yet another ref, José María Sánchez, of being biased in favor of Atlético Madrid.