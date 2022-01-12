Juventus still interested in Memphis Depay - report

Juventus are still strongly interested in Memphis Depay, particularly after an injury to Federico Chiesa has left the club short on forwards. According to Italian transfer expert Gianluca DiMarzio, Memphis is the second option for Juve after Sardar Azmoun, who currently plays for Zenit St. Petersburg.

Memphis’s transfer to Turin was first discussed when FC Barcelona were trying to take Álvaro Morata on loan. Xavi wanted a new striker after being appointed as coach, and while it seems that Morata agreed to move to Barcelona, the transfer ultimately broke down. Memphis could’ve gone the other way on loan, but it didn’t come to pass.

If Juventus don’t get Azmoun, then Memphis would be their preferred option. Once again, they would be looking to get him on loan.

While Memphis is a very different player to Chiesa, Juve apparently want a player who is flexible and can play different roles in the attack. Chiesa is out for a long time now with an ACL tear.

The Dutchman has had a hard time adjusting since coming back from injury to play under a new coach, but Barcelona may not be keen on letting him go on loan when he is on a relatively short contract. Perhaps there is a way for Juve to sweeten the deal - has the Morata option been reactivated? So far, no news has confirmed this. In fact, reports suggest the Italian club want to have both Memphis and Morata in the squad together.