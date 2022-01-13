Gerard Pique very proud of Barcelona despite Clasico defeat

Gerard Pique spoke about his pride in his team’s performance after Barcelona were beaten 3-2 by Real Madrid after extra-time at the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia.

Barca twice came from behind to level against Real Madrid, with Luuk de Jong and Ansu Fati on target, but lost out to Fede Valverde’s winning strike.

There were still plenty of positives for Xavi’s side, and Pique made it clear he was happy with the way the team are progressing under the new manager.

“It was a very entertaining game for the spectator. I think we have competed very well, but in the end we did not win. It is not the result we expected and it is a shame. Losing against Madrid hurts, but we are closer to winning. We are already competing and now we need to take the definitive step to turn it around and start winning,” he said. “I think that at the level of the game we have been good, we have taken many risks. I’m very proud of the team, playing like this we’re going to start winning and competing for titles. “Competing as we have done against Real Madrid, who are having a very good season, we can leave with our heads high. We need to win and in this club if we don’t win it is difficult, but playing like today we are closer than ever. “All the players who have returned after months of not competing have done so at a very high level. a very good level. It is great news. The only negative is that we have not won.” Source | Mundo Deportivo

Real Madrid go on to face either Atletico or Athletic in the final, while Barca will head home and have a week to prepare for their next fixture which is a Copa del Rey last 16 clash against Marcelino’s side.