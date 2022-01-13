Xavi says Barcelona ‘on the right track’ after Super Cup defeat to Real Madrid

Barcelona boss Xavi felt his team’s defeat to Real Madrid was a step in the right direction despite losing 3-2 after extra-time.

The Catalans put in a strong performance in Saudi Arabia with Madrid needing an extra-time goal from Fede Valverde to finally book their place in the final.

Xavi was proud of the way his team competed, with players such as Pedri, Ansu Fati, and Ferran Torres all back from long spells outs, and says the team are on the right track.

“I think we have been better than Madrid in terms of play, dominance, and we had the game there. We took a lot of risks and we knew how to control transitions, and this is the way to compete,” he said. “ We competed well against the team in best form. If you toss a coin and it came up heads in favour of Barcelona, nobody says anything. But it came up tails. “We can go away proud because we have competed and it is a step forward despite the result. We are on the right track and it was a turning point not in terms of the result but in terms of feelings and the game.”

There were certainly plenty of positives for Barca in the Super Cup. Pedri impressed on his return, Fati was back and on target, while Xavi used eight players aged 22 or under during the match against Real Madrid.