FC Barcelona 2-3 Real Madrid: Pride in defeat - FC Barcelona

Luuk de Jong and Ansu Fati cancel out Madrid's first two goals but there's no reply to number three and the Spanish Super Cup journey is over

Pedri back after 105 days - FC Barcelona

Great news for Barça and Pedri. The young midfielder was back in action after an absence of three and a half months. He came on at half time minute as a substitute for Frenkie de Jong in the Spanish Super Cup semi-final against Real Madrid, where the blaugranes went down to a 3-2 defeat in extra time.

Ferran Torres makes FC Barcelona debut - FC Barcelona

Ferran Torres has finally got to make his first appearance for FC Barcelona, and against none other than Real Madrid in Wednesday’s Spanish Super Cup semi-final which ended in a 3-2 defeat in extra time after a gutsy performance from Xavi Hernández's team.

Ancelotti: I have to be honest, Barcelona played a good game - SPORT

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti recognised that his team were pushed to the wire by Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup semi-final. “It was a hard-fought game, it was even, good players and two good teams,” said the Italian. “It was entertaining but on the bench you always suffer.”

Araujo: A month ago it seemed a long way away, now it's close - SPORT

Ronald Araujo was happy with Barcelona's performance despite going down to Real Madrid in extra time in the Spanish Supercopa semifinal on Wednesday. "Losing always hurts but I am proud of the team," he said. "We played really well. We wanted to be the protagonists, to have the ball, we were better..."

Pique: Playing like this we're going to compete for trophies - SPORT

Gerard Pique sent a message of optimism despite Barcelona's defeat to Real Madrid in a dramatic Supercopa game on Wednesday. "We competed really well," he said. "In the end, we haven't made the final. It's not the result we hoped for and it's a shame, because losing against Real Madrid always hurts, but I think we're closer to winning."

Samuel Umtiti hoping to find a loan spell - SPORT

Samuel Umtiti has signed on until 2026 and that could be good news for Barcelona in terms of getting him a new club on loan. He wants minutes to show he can still play a part at Barcelona for Xavi. Now his contract is lower per year, clubs can afford him. Per RMC he wants to go out until the end of the season.