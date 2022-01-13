Araujo praises Barcelona’s progress since Xavi’s arrival

There are few times a loss galvanizes a fan base and dressing room. Yesterday was one of those days. There will be a few pessimistic perspectives that look negatively on yet another El Clasico loss, but most were impressed and excited for the future of this club after a hard-fought match.

Those that are excited include Barca’s own Ronald Araujo. The defender talked about the club’s improvement in the last month and how proud he is of the squad.

“Losing always hurts but I am proud of the team,” he said. “We played really well. We wanted to be the protagonists, to have the ball, we were better... “We couldn’t counteract their counterattack, but I am proud of the team. You’re seeing the great work we’re doing, the group is united and we hope results will come soon. “We have to correct some things but I am happy with what we’re doing. We knew they would wait and counter, that we couldn’t lose easy balls. It’s a shame to not reach the final. “We’re growing. You can see the fruit of our work. A month ago it seemed a long way away, but now it’s close. We can fight against any team.” Araujo | Source

Araujo’s performance also attracted plaudits. The center-back was back in the heart of the defense and played the entire 120 minutes just five days after undergoing surgery on a hand injury.