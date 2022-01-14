Luis Enrique says Barcelona’s Ez Abde has chosen to play for Spain

Spain boss Luis Enrique spoke about Barcelona youngster Ez Abde ahead of the Spanish Super Cup game with Real Madrid and says the winger’s decided to play for La Roja.

Abde was called up by Morocco for AFON 2021 but has stayed with Barcelona after making the breakthrough into the first team.

The 20-year-old, who was born in Morocco, moved to Spain with his family when he was just seven AND is also eligible to play for Luis Enrique’s side.

There has already been speculation Abde would prefer his international future to be with Spain, and Luis Enrique says the decision has already been made.

“Ez Abde? If he is Spanish, he can come,” he said. “He has chosen to play with the Spanish team and that is always good news. He has only a few games at the high level, but what he has done is quite interesting.” Source | Marca

Abde has gone on to make 10 appearances now for Barcelona since making his debut at the end of October and featured again as a substitute against Real Madrid in the 3-2 defeat in Saudi Arabia.