Shock images reveal extent of Ronald Araujo’s hand injury

Ronald Araujo was back in the Barcelona starting XI against Real Madrid in the Super Cup despite only having surgery on a hand injury five days before.

The Uruguayan picked up the injury in the Copa del Rey win over Linares Deportivo and was forced off at half-time.

Barca subsequently confirmed the defender had actually fractured two metacarpals and would need to go under the knife.

It was initially thought Araujo would be out for a little while, but the Uruguayan was back for the Super Cup and included in the starting XI.

Araujo went on to play the whole game, wearing a protective splint, just days after his surgery which involved having two screws inserted.

Fabrizio Romano has shown off some images of Araujo’s injury on social media.

Ronald Araújo played for Barça during ‘El Clasico’ yesterday with two screws (!) in his hand. #FCB



He underwent surgery on January 7 - only 5 days later he wanted to play to help his teammates. pic.twitter.com/wSaKVVudmy — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 13, 2022

It was certainly an extraordinary effort from Araujo to get back in time to help his team after such a serious injury. The defender is fast becoming a key player at Barcelona and it’s thought his contract renewal is one of the club’s top priorities in 2022.