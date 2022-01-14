Agreement to terminate Yusuf Demir loan - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona and SK Rapid Vienna have reached an agreement to end the loan of Yusuf Demir, who will be returning to the Austrian club.

Four Clásico debutants - FC Barcelona

No fewer than four players got their very Clásico experiences in Wednesday’s Spanish Super Cup semi-final against Real Madrid. Ferran Torres, Abde, Nico and Jutglà all played a part in a game that unfortunately ended in 3-2 victory for the all-whites.

Dani Alves called up to the Brazil squad - FC Barcelona

Dani Alves is back in the Brazil squad. Coach Tite has called up Barça's number 8 for the next round of the South American section of World Cup qualifiers, meaning the talented player is back in the Seleção squad after an absence of four months.

FC Barcelona 5-0 Sporting Huelva: Great start the year at Estadi Johan Cruyff - FC Barcelona

Barça Femení have continued their unstoppable form with a 5-0 defeat of Sporting Huelva in their first game of 2022 at Estadi Johan Cruyff. The visitors managed to fend off the best of Barça in the first half, but succumbed to the superior firepower in the second.

Newcastle United 'considering' Umtiti loan move despite new contract - Football Espana

Newcastle United are said to be considering a move for Barcelona star Samuel Umtiti. Umtiti has had a tough time of things this season, struggling for game time despite returning to full fitness.

Ferran Torres says Barcelona debut is 'only the start' - Football Espana

Barcelona star Ferran Torres has made it clear his debut is only a building block. Torres was a surprise starter in Barca’s Super Cup semi-final defeat to Real Madrid in Riyadh on Wednesday night.

Over 50,000 tickets snapped up for women's Clasico at Camp Nou - SPORT

Barcelona members and fans have snapped up tickets for the women's Champions League quarterfinal against Real Madrid at Camp Nou. The club have announced that 50,000 tickets have already gone for the Clasico clash, which will be played at the end of March and is the second leg of the tie.

Xavi sends a clear message to Barcelona duo Umtiti and Dest - SPORT

Xavi Hernandez's decision to leave Samuel Umtiti and Sergiño Dest out of the squad for Wednesday's Clasico is related to the club's intentions this month. The Barça coach wanted to transmit to them both that they're not in his plans and the club hope Umtiti will leave on loan in January, while they will listen to offers for Dest.

Barcelona still pursuing signing of Juve striker Alvaro Morata - SPORT

The transfer window is not over for FC Barcelona. The club are working on various movements and one of them is the signing of a striker, Alvaro Morata. The Spain international is the player Xavi wants to strengthen Barça's attack. Morata is open to a change of scenery and leaving Juventus, where he's on loan from Atletico Madrid, as soon as possible.