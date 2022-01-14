Barcelona rule out move for Álvaro Morata - report

FC Barcelona have finally given up the chase for Álvaro Morata. After intense speculation that the Spanish international would join Xavi’s boys, the move has broken down.

Despite rumors of a “final offensive” to get the Juventus striker, and speculation that Memphis Depay could be part of the deal, it seems that it won’t happen, according to the latest report.

Morata is at Juventus, but only on loan from Atlético Madrid. That means that the colchoneros had to agree to any deal, and they insisted on a high fee to allow the move to happen.

Currently, Juve hold a 40 million euro buy clause on Morata. Atlético agreed for him to join Barcelona, but only if the Catalans paid the 40 million upfront to buy him outright, right away.

Barcelona prefer to save that money and invest it in the summer in a player who is more like a plan A than a plan B. It’s clear that one of the biggest dreams club president Joan Laporta has is signing Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland.

Juve do not want to let Morata go without having a substitute, and Paris Saint-Germain have been unwilling to let Mauro Icardi go on loan. PSG would only want to let him go if the Italians pay upfront, and thus the situation is similar as to the Morata to Barcelona one. Juventus do not intend to pay a big fee for Icardi, since they want a bigger signing in the summer - Dušan Vlahović from Fiorentina, perhaps.

In addition, an injury to Federico Chiesa has made Juve unwilling to part with Morata as they lack attacking options. And on the other side of the coin, Xavi has recovered Ansu Fati and Memphis, with Martin Braithwaite’s recovery on the horizon. There’s also Luuk de Jong, who is improving in Xavi’s set-up, and Ferran Torres, who was recently signed.