Barcelona have sold 70,000 tickets for women’s game vs. Real Madrid

FC Barcelona have announced that they have sold 70,000 tickets for a match against Real Madrid’s women’s section, and will continue selling more. The Barcelona women are fresh off a highly successful season and are looking to do it all again this term, and they will host Real Madrid in the UEFA Women’s Champions League at Camp Nou.

The Catalans usually play at the Johan Cruyff Stadium, which has a maximum capacity of 6,000 spectators. But this special tie has been moved to Camp Nou, which holds many, many more people. That means that there could be 11 or more times as many spectators as usual.

The first leg of this quarterfinal tie will be away from a Barcelona perspective, on the 22nd of March. The return at Camp Nou will be on the 30th.

FC Barcelona are the defending champions of Europe’s premier competition for women. Expectations are high that Barcelona can do it again, and the appeal of el clásico is second to none. The club intends to sell a maximum of 99,354 tickets.

Barcelona are showing no signs of slowing down this season as they are first in the league with 17 wins out of 17 games.

This will be the first competitive women’s game to be held at Camp Nou with fans in the stadium, and only the second overall. Previously, Barcelona women’s section had played Espanyol without fans in the stadium due to pandemic restrictions.

Barcelona will also play Real Madrid in the Spanish Supercup at Ciudad del Fútbol de las Rozas, a much smaller venue, next Wednesday. The winner of that semifinal will advance to the final.