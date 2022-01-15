Barcelona keen on Bayern Munich’s Niklas Sule - report

If there’s one thing both Bayern and Barcelona fans can agree on, it's that Niklas Sule is an unbelievable asset. The defender is reaching the end of his deal this year and if there’s a world-class free transfer on the market, Barca are going to throw their hat in the ring.

Fresh reports state that Barca may take advantage of their right to directly negotiate with the big man as he’s near the top of their summer wishlist. Newcastle, Chelsea, and Real Madrid are also mentioned as admirers of the defender.

Sule is not the only free transfer that Barca are being linked with right now with Chelsea’s Andreas Christensen also thought to be an option for the Catalan giants at the end of the season.

Of course, it should be pretty obvious to everyone that in all likelihood this is a negotiating tactic if anything from Sule. In all likelihood, he’s staying at Bayern Munich, but we can dream right?