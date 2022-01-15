Friday recovery session - FC Barcelona

The first team was back at work on Friday morning to prepare for the next game, which won’t be until next Thursday and the trip to Bilbao to face Athletic Club in the quarter finals of the Copa del Rey.

FC Barcelona tops Liga list for players aged under 21 - FC Barcelona

Eric Garcia, Sergiño Dest, Nico, Pedri, Ansu Fati, Alejandro Balde, Yusuf Demir, Gavi, Ez Abde, Ilias Akhomach, Álvaro Sanz and Estanis Pedrola have all made appearances in the 2021/22 season.

Athletic Club v FC Barcelona in Copa del Rey on January 20 - FC Barcelona

The Spanish Football Federation announced this Friday that the Copa del Rey round of 16 clash between Athletic Club and FC Barcelona will be played on Thursday 20 January at 9.30pm CET.

FC Barcelona v Atlético Madrid kick off time confirmed - FC Barcelona

La Liga 2021/22 is taking shape and the much awaited clash between Barça and Atlético Madrid now has a date and kick off time. The fixture against Diego Simeone's team will take place on Sunday 6 February at 4.15pm CET.

Barcelona end interest in January move for Alvaro Morata - Football Espana

Barcelona have ended their chase for Juventus star Alvaro Morata during this window. Morata has been linked with a move to Barca over the course of recent weeks, the striking reportedly wanting to end his two-year Juventus loan six months early.

Barca youngster Collado criticises Koeman's training methods - Football Espana

Barcelona midfielder Alex Collado has criticised Ronald Koeman for his training methods. Koeman endured a largely unsuccessful time of things at Barcelona, only winning a Copa del Rey. The Dutchman was sacked earlier this season after a disappointing start to the season and having dropped out of last season’s title race down the final straight.

Sergino Dest only thinking about Barça and not a January move - SPORT

Despite the rumours abut Sergino Dest after he was left out of the Spanish Super Cup semi-final squad against Real Madrid, the defender is only thinking about staying at Barcelona and is not considering any type of move during the January transfer window.

Three Chelsea centre-backs Barcelona are looking at - SPORT

Barcelona are looking to add to their defence and are keeping a keen eye on Chelsea, where three defenders are out of contract at the end of the season. Cesar Azpilicueta, Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger. It would be four but Thiago Silva renewed his deal until 2023 recently.

Barcelona want to meet Araujo agent over contract renewal - SPORT

Barcelona have booked an appointment with Ronald Araujo’s agent in the coming days to negotiate a new contract for the Uruguayan to improve his salary and the number of years left on the deal.