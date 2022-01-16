More Copa del Rey preparations - FC Barcelona

Work goes on at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper. Next up is the Copa del Rey game on Thursday at the home of Athletic Club. The sixth of seven games in a row on the road.

Seven consecutive games on the road - FC Barcelona

Five games into 2022 and Barça have yet to play a game at Camp Nou. And the next two are away too. On Thursday there’s a Copa del Rey visit to Bilbao and after that it’s off to Mendizorroza for a Sunday league fixture at Alavés.

Chelsea offer 40 million euros for Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong - SPORT

De Jong is one of the players Barcelona have with the highest market value. The Dutch midfielder is young and liked in the European market, while Pedri, Gavi and Nico have burst onto the scene and are shining. Barcelona hope he can take a step forward in what’s left of the season but if not, they are not ruling out selling him next summer. It would help them raise the money they want to sign Erling Haaland.

Ronald Araujo: Yes to Barcelona, but with conditions - SPORT

The player and his agent have told the club their absolute priority is staying at Barcelona, because they feel recognised and appreciated there. However there are important offers from the Premier League that Barcelona have known about. They are expected recognition too in the salary department, despite Barcelona’s economic difficulties. Araujo is clearly a key player for Barcelona and in the years ahead.

Luuk de Jong planning on staying at Barcelona - SPORT

Luuk de Jong’s life changed quickly. Barcelona told him before Christmas that they didn’t need him in the second half of the season and even reached a deal where he could go to Cadiz on loan. However the Dutchman took advantage of the absences in attack and played himself into fine form.