The week ahead for Barça - FC Barcelona

Two away games this week. The Copa del Rey match at Athletic Club and the LaLiga clash at Alavés set the tone for this week's sessions for Xavi Hernández and the squad. The focus will be on two more wins and completing the run of seven consecutive away matches in style.

Philippe Coutinho delighted with Premier League return - Football Espana

Barcelona star Philippe Coutinho has revealed his delight at securing a Premier League return this month. The Brazilian winger secured a six month loan move to Aston Villa last week after growing frustrated at a lack of first team opportunities at the Camp Nou.

Getafe trying to temp Riqui Puig away from Barça - SPORT

Riqui Puig has a big market beyond Barcelona. Many offers have come to Barcelona, asking about his situation. He has not wanted to leave, though, trying to make it at the club he grew up at. Getafe are the last to ask, according to AS.

Adama Traore is Barcelona's target to replace Ousmane Dembele - SPORT

The sports staff have picked out Adama Traore as a main option to replace the Frenchman ahead of next season. Adama would like to come back to Barcelona and the club know the conditions of a deal through his agent Jorge Mendes.

Dembele tells Barça he won't accept renewal offer under current conditions - SPORT

Ousmane Dembele's future is one of the big issues at FC Barcelona has been for several weeks now. However, the journalist Gerard Romero reports that the Frenchman has now communicated to the club that he will not accept the renewal offer the club have made him under the current conditions.

Juventus and Manchester United, Dembele's possible destinations - SPORT

The breakdown in talks to renew Ousmane Dembele's contract has not caught Barcelona completely by surprise. The club believed in the player's word -- he expressed a desire to continue openly -- but they were also informed of meetings that his camp were having with several other clubs.