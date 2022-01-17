Barcelona set Pedri challenge after return from injury - report

Barcelona have reportedly set Pedri a new challenge following his return from a lengthy injury lay-off and want to see the midfielder add goals to his game.

Mundo Deportivo are reporting that both the player and the club realize he needs to score more and want him to beat last season’s total of four before the end of the season.

Pedri is said to be “aware he must take that step forward” and has already spoken to Xavi who agrees that an attacking midfielder for Barca should offer more goals.

The report also highlights how Pedri almost scored straight after coming on against Real Madrid in the Super Cup as evidence of the new strategy.

There’s also detail about how Pedri’s injury has helped the youngster to get to know his body better and to realise sometimes it’s better not to force things and risk injury.

MD also has a separate report explaining how Pedri has added plenty of muscle during his lay-off due to a bodybuilding regime he undertook 3-4 times a week.

The regime has seen Pedri’s weight has gone up from 60kg to 64kg and the results “are especially noticeable in the upper body.”

Pedri had started the plan last season but has had more time to work on it due to injury.

The plan is not to become a bodybuilder but to “reach the limit of what his muscles give him without losing speed or flexibility.”