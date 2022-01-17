Barcelona confirm Samuel Umtiti to undergo surgery

Barcelona confirmed on Monday that defender Samuel Umtiti will undergo surgery tomorrow after suffering a fractured metatarsal in training.

The news is a fresh blow to the center-back who has only made one appearance so far this season and now faces a spell on the sidelines.

Here’s the club’s statement:

“The first team player Samuel Umtiti took a blow to his right foot in training on Monday and has fractured his fifth metatarsal bone. The player will undergo surgery on Tuesday with Doctor Antoni Dalmau and with the Club’s medical services supervising. Another press release will be issued when the surgery has taken place.” Source | FC Barcelona

There’s no indication yet from Barcelona regarding how much time Umtiti will miss, but early reports are suggesting he could be out for around three months.

The news will hurt Barca’s attempts to offload Umtiti this month. There had been talk of a possible loan but it seems the defender will see out the season at the Camp Nou.