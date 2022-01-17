Barcelona Femeni sell out Camp Nou for UWCL clash with Real Madrid

Barcelona Femeni have managed the very impressive feat of selling out the Camp Nou for their Women’s Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid on March 30.

Tickets have been selling fast ever since going on sale last Wednesday and Barcelona confirmed on Monday that they’ve all gone already.

All of which means the defending European champions have managed to sell 85,000 tickets in under a week which is some going.

The game therefore looks set to break all sorts of records and looks certain to set a new world-record attendance for a club-level women’s football game.

The current record was set in March 2019 when 60,739 spectators watched Barca Femeni take on Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Barca Femeni usually play at the Johan Cruyff Stadium and will play at the Camp Nou for only the second time and the first time in front of supporters.

It promises to be a huge occasion as the defending champions face Real Madrid in a Clasico which they will be heavy favorites to win.