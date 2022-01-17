Barcelona’s Alexia Putellas crowned The Best FIFA Women’s Player 2021

Barcelona Femeni captain Alexia Putellas has added yet another award to her extensive collection after being named The Best FIFA Women’s Player for 2021 at Monday’s awards.

It’s no surprise to see Alexia finish top of the pile once again as she’s already picked up the Ballon d’Or after captaining Barca to the treble last season.

Alexia saw off competition from Chelsea’s Sam Kerr and team-mate Jennifer Hermoso to land the prestigious award and spoke of her delight at picking up the trophy.

“I’m very happy and thrilled,” she said. “I would like to thank all my teammates and congratulate them because this award is for all of us.”

Yet there were a few surprises when the 2021 Women’s FIFA FIFPRO team was named and didn’t include any of the shortlisted trio or any Barca players for that matter either.

THIS is the 2021 Women’s FIFA FIFPRO #World11



By the players, for the players.@FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/710e5SqqOK — FIFPRO (@FIFPRO) January 17, 2022

FifPro World Women’s XI: Christiane Endler (PSG/Lyon/Chile), Lucy Bronze (Man City/England), Millie Bright (Chelsea/England), Magdalena Eriksson (Chelsea/Sweden), Wendie Renard (Lyon/France), Estefania Banini (Levante/Atletico Madrid/Argentina), Barbara Bonansea (Juventus/Italy), Carli Lloyd (NY/NJ Gotham/USA), Marta (Orlando Pride/Brazil), Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal/Netherlands), Alex Morgan (Tottenham/Orlando Pride/San Diego Wave/USA).

Former Barcelona Femeni coach Lluis Cortes also missed out on the Best Women’s Coach award which went to Chelsea boss Emma Hayes who guided the Blues to the Premier League title and the Champions League final (which they lost 4-0 to Barca).