FIFA does not include any Barcelona players in the FIFPRO XI for women

Alexia Putellas was the big winner in the women’s section of FIFA’s The Best Awards, and her FC Barcelona teammate Jennifer Hermoso was in the top 3 nominees.

But neither one, or indeed any Barcelona player, was included in the FIFPRO XI that constitutes the “ideal team” of the year.

The eleven selected instead were: Endler (Lyon), Lucy Bronze (Manchester City), Wendy Renard (Lyon), Millie Bright (Chelsea), Magdalena Eriksson (Chelsea); Estefania Banini (Atletico Madrid), Barbara Bonansea (Juventus), Carli Lloyd (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Marta (Orlando Pride), Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal), and Alex Morgan (San Diego Wave FC).

How could this discrepancy happen? The FIFPRO XI is voted by only players, while the player of the year award includes votes from the media, coaches, and fans.

Still, it’s strange to see no Barcelona players in the world’s best 11 after the wildly successful season the team had. Local media has called it “surreal.”