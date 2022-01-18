Busquets and Messi’s votes for Fifa’s The Best award revealed

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski picked up FIFA’s The Best Men’s Player 2021 award on Monday after beating off competition from Lionel Messi and Mohamed Salah.

The Poland international missed out on the Ballon d’Or to Messi but finished top of the pile this time around to retain the title he won last year.

Now the awards have been handed out it’s always interesting to see how players voted, and the decisions of Barca captain Sergio Busquets and Messi have been revealed.

Messi actually voted for his PSG team-mate Neymar in first place, Kylian Mbappe in second, and Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema in third place.

Meanwhile, Busquets voted for Messi as his No. 1, with Lewandowski next and Borussia Dortmund striker (and possible future Barca team-mate) Erling Haaland as his third choice.

The award is given to the “most outstanding player in men’s football” and is voted for by the current coaches and current captains of all men’s national teams, journalists and fans.

Lewandowski finished top of the pile with 48 points, ahead of Messi on 44 and Salah on 39.