Alexia Putellas is 'The Best' - FC Barcelona

Alexia Putellas is now The Best. After having been chosen as the best player of the year by UEFA and France Football, the Barça number 11 has now been crowned 'The Best' by world football governing body FIFA.

Leo Messi runner up in ‘The Best’ - FC Barcelona

Leo Messi has been named as runner up in the FIFA 'The Best' award with the winner being Polish striker Robert Lewandowski. The Argentine, a blaugrana until June of this year and his move to PSG, was chosen as second best player of the year at the gala in Zurich where Barça Women's Alexia Putellas took the women's award.

Umtiti to have surgery on Tuesday - FC Barcelona

The first team player Samuel Umtiti took a blow to his right foot in training on Monday and has fractured his fifth metatarsal bone. The player will undergo surgery on Tuesday with Doctor Antoni Dalmau and with the Club's medical services supervising. Another press release will be issued when the surgery has taken place.

Bilbao on the horizon - FC Barcelona

Xavi Hernández and his team were back at work on Monday after a day off on Sunday as they continue preparing for the Copa del Rey game at San Mamés on Thursday (9.30pm CET).

When and where to see Athletic Club v FC Barcelona - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona's bid to retain the Copa del Rey trophy continues on Thursday with a single-leg quarter final game away to Athletic Club. It kicks off at 9.30pm local time, and this guide should help you to work out what time that is where you are.

Barcelona target Luuk de Jong Plan B option in January - Football Espana

Barcelona are rumoured to be making contingency plans if Luuk de Jong leaves the club this month. Dutch star de Jong joined La Blaugrana on a season long loan from Sevilla at the start of 2021/22 despite appearing to be an odd choice by former boss Ronald Koeman.

Barcelona want loan cover for Jordi Alba in January - Football Espana

Barcelona are working on a loan deal to provide cover for Spanish star Jordi Alba this month. La Blaugrana head coach Xavi is rumoured to exploring a short term option to give Alba a rest during the second half of the campaign. Despite being well stocked in defence, Xavi only has Alba as a senior figure at left back, ahead of a busy run of games on the horizon in 2022.

Barcelona 'leading' the race to sign Chelsea defender Christensen - Football Espana

Barcelona are said to be in pole position to land a Premier League defender this summer. Barca could do with some reinforcements at the back, with Xavi Hernandez not convinced by Samuel Umtiti, while Gerard Pique is entering the final stages of his career.