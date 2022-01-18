Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, and Bayern Munich want Gavi - report

FC Barcelona’s promising young star, Pablo Gavi, is wanted by Europe’s top clubs. Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, and Bayern Munich want the 17-year-old midfielder, who nonetheless wants to remain at FC Barcelona, according to reports.

His contract is, most would say, outdated, in that he is now a recognized part of Barcelona’s first team and has made his debut with the Spanish national team. His release clause sits at 50 million euro, not exactly small change, but not too much for the superclubs who would like to snatch one of the most promising young midfielders.

His agent is reported to be former Barcelona player, Iván de la Peña, and it seems his phone is constantly ringing with big clubs in for his client. Yet, Barcelona’s staff remains confident the player will remain at the Camp Nou. Still, it seems likely that they will need to offer an improved contract to keep his suitors away.

Gavi started out his professional career at Real Betis’s academy but has been a part of La Masia since the age of 11. He will turn 18 next August having represented Spain at all youth levels and the senior team as well.