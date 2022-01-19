Barcelona confirm Samuel Umtiti will miss three months after surgery

Barcelona have confirmed that Samuel Umtiti has undergone successful surgery on a foot injury and is expected to miss around three months of action.

The center-back fractured his fifth metatarsal bone in training with the Catalan giants and has now gone under the knife to repair the damage.

Here’s the club’s official statement:

“Samuel Umtiti has been successfully operated on for the fracture to the fifth metatarsal of his right foot by Dr. Antoni Dalmau, under the supervision of the Club’s Medical Services. He will be out for approximately three months.” Source | FC Barcelona

The news means Umtiti is not expected back until late April and means we may not see the Frenchman in action again this season.

Umtiti’s only made one appearance so far this campaign, against La Liga in Osasuna, and now faces a lengthy spell out.

The defender’s injury has already brought speculation Barca could consider deregistering Umtiti for the rest of the season in order to free up some room on the wage bill.

Umtiti had been linked with a Barcelona exit once again in the January transfer window but his injury seems to have ended any hope he could leave this winter.