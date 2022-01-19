More preparations for Bilbao - FC Barcelona

Pitch two at the Ciutat Esportiva was the venue as Xavi Hernández got his players out for another training session with all minds firmly set on the Copa del Rey last 16 game with Athletic Club on Thursday (9.30pm CET) at San Mamés.

Samuel Umtiti out for about three months - FC Barcelona

Samuel Umtiti has undergone successful surgery on the fifth metatarsal of his right foot. Tuesday's operation was performed by Dr Antoni Dalmau under supervision of the FC Barcelona Medical Services. He is expected to be out of action for around three months.

Barça v Athletic: The cup rivalry that keeps repeating - FC Barcelona

Thursday's game at San Mamés is the latest episode in a series of Copa del Rey encounters between the two teams with the most titles

San Mamés brings back good memories for coach Xavi Hérnandez - FC Barcelona

The stadium of San Mamés and Athletic Club de Bilbao will surely bring back happy memories for coach Xavi Hernández. The current coach is no stranger to picking up good results, especially in the Copa del Rey, against the Basques as his record of just one defeat as a player bears out.

Dani Alves: 'I'm here to help put FC Barcelona back where it belongs' - FC Barcelona

Dani Alves has been interviewed in depth on the ‘Tot Costa’ show on Catalunya Ràdio and the conversation has thrown up some fascinating insight into the Brazilian wing back and his return to the club where he achieved so much.

Barcelona chiefs set to meet to decide course of action over Dembélé - Football Espana

Barcelona chiefs are expected to meet tomorrow to discuss the Ousmane Dembélé situation. Dembélé still hasn’t issued a response to Barca over the contract offer that has been on the table for weeks.

Xavi and Dembélé hold positive meeting amid contract talks - Football Espana

Xavi Hernandez is said to have held a private meeting with Ousmane Dembélé amid the winger’s contract standoff. Barcelona are still attempting to tie Dembélé down to a new contract, with just six months remaining on his current deal.

Sergino Dest's agent plays down Barcelona exit talk - Football Espana

Barcelona star Sergino Dest appears unlikely to leave during the January transfer window despite transfer rumours. Dest has struggled to impress Xavi Hernandez so far this season, although niggling injury issues haven’t helped.

Barcelona want to send Balde out on loan with big plans for youngster - Football Espana

Barcelona could decide to send young star Alejandro Balde out on loan during this transfer window. Balde has emerged onto the scene this season, covering for Jordi Alba when the veteran has missed out with injury.