Memphis Depay misses training ahead of Barcelona’s Copa del Rey clash

Memphis Depay was the only notable absentee from Barcelona’s training session on Wednesday ahead of the team’s trip to Athletic in the last 16 of the Copa del Rey.

The Dutchman is reportedly suffering from “muscular discomfort” and did specific work in the gym at the Ciutat Esportiva instead.

It remains to be seen if Memphis will be called up to the squad but he’s certainly a doubt for the match at San Mames as Barca return to action after the Spanish Super Cup.

There’s an outside chance that Martin Braithwaite could make his return after a long spell out after undergoing knee surgery in September.

The Denmark international has been back in training for a little while now and must be close to getting the green light to play again.

Xavi won’t lack for attacking options against Athletic. Ferran Torres, Ansu Fati, Ferran Jutla, Ez Abde and Ousmane Dembele are also fit but Luuk de Jong is suspended.