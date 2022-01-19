Dani Alves supports a Lionel Messi return to Barcelona

Dani Alves’ return to Barcelona has been a sight for sore eyes. Seeing the Brazilian back in the Blaugrana is amazing, and his play has so far backed up the decision.

One thing that I’m sure is strange for Alves is Lionel Messi’s absence from the team. It took us all a bit of time to not expect him to show up, and Alves’ adjustment will take time as well. He was asked about the Argentine’s absence recently and if he would like to see him return.

“Messi is the best player in the history of football. It’s strange to be here and not see him, not to have him on the wing,” he said. “Sometimes things don’t go like we dream. I told him there will be nowhere better for him than here. The same he told me when I left. It would be great if Messi finished his career here.” Alves | Source

We can all agree with Alves on that.