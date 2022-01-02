The next Barcelona match is upon us! The Blaugrana play their first game of 2022 away to Real Mallorca, and Xavi Hernández has called up the following 21 players for Sunday’s La Liga clash:

Goalkeepers: 1. Marc-André ter Stegen, 13. Neto, 26. Iñaki Peña

Defenders: 3. Gerard Piqué, 4. Ronald Araujo, 15. Clément Lenglet, 22. Óscar Mingueza, 23. Samuel Umtiti, 24. Eric García, 35. Arnau Comas, 38. Guillem Jaime, 41. Mika Mármol

Midfielders: 6. Riqui Puig, 21. Frenkie De Jong, 28. Nico González, 34. Álvaro Sanz, 40. Lucas De Vega

Forwards: 17. Luuk De Jong, 29. Ferran Jutglà, 37. Ilias Akhomach, 39. Estanis Pedrola

Barça have been heavily affected by a Covid-19 outbreak and had just seven first team outfield players available until Saturday, but there is good news on that front as Lenglet and Umtiti returned negative tests which allowed them to be part of the squad. Eight players will still be missing due to the virus, however: Sergiño Dest, Dani Alves, Jordi Alba, Alejandro Balde, Gavi (who is also suspended), Philippe Coutinho, Ousmane Dembélé and Ez Abde.

Also not taking part is the suspended Sergio Busquets, the injured Martin Braithwaite (knee) and Sergi Roberto (thigh), Yusuf Demir who has been allowed to leave the camp to sort out his future, as well as Ferran Torres (foot), Ansu Fati (hamstring), Pedri (thigh) and Memphis Depay (hamstring) who are back in training but still not fit enough to make the squad for this one.

A total of eight Barça B players have been called up to make up the numbers, with center-backs Arnau Comas and Mika Mármol, midfielder Lucas De Vega and forward Estanis Pedrola receiving a first call-up to the main squad.

Predicted starting XI (4-3-3):

Ter Stegen; Araujo, Piqué, Eric, Mingueza; Nico, F. De Jong, Puig; Akhomach, L. De Jong, Jutglà

The match kicks off at 9pm CET/WAT (Barcelona & Nigeria), 8pm GMT (UK), 3pm ET, 12pm PT (USA), 1.30am IST (India, Monday), and you can join us to follow and comment all the action.

VISCA EL BARÇA!