WELCOME TO SON MOIX!!! The cozy home of Mallorca is the site of the team’s first match of 2022 and it is a big one as they welcome Barcelona for some Sunday Night Fútbol. Barça come into this one looking to start the new year with three points to climb the La Liga table, but with 16 players missing for tonight they will certainly not have it easy even against a team in and around the relegation places. This should be fun, and you’re welcome to join us to follow and comment all the action. Vamos!

LIVE BLOG

LINEUPS

BARCELONA

Starting XI: Ter Stegen; Araujo, Piqué, Eric, Mingueza; Nico, F. De Jong, Puig; Akhomach, L. De Jong, Jutglà (4-3-3)

Substitutes: Neto (GK), Peña (GK), Comas, Lenglet, Umtiti, Mármol, Guillem, Sanz, De Vega, Estanis

MALLORCA

Starting XI: Reina; Maffeo, Russo, Valjent, Costa; Battaglia, Baba; Sánchez, Rodríguez, Lee; Ángel (4-2-3-1)

Substitutes: Quetglas (GK), Román (GK), Sastre, Oliván, Gayá, De Galarreta, Sevilla, Sedlar, Llabrés, Mboula, Prats, Nino

MATCH INFO

Competition/Round: 2021-22 La Liga, Matchday 19

Date/Time: Sunday, January 2, 2022, 9pm CET/WAT (Barcelona & Nigeria), 8pm GMT (UK), 3pm ET, 12pm PT (USA), 1.30am IST (India, Monday)

Venue: Visit Mallorca Stadium, Palma de Mallorca, Spain

Referee: Antonio Mateu Lahoz

VAR: Ricardo De Burgos Bengoetxea

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

How to watch on TV: Not Available (USA, Canada), LaLigaTV (UK), SuperSport (Nigeria), MTV (India), Movistar LaLiga (Spain), others

How to watch online: ESPN+ (USA), LaLigaTV (UK), others

