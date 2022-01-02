WELCOME TO SON MOIX!!! The cozy home of Mallorca is the site of the team’s first match of 2022 and it is a big one as they welcome Barcelona for some Sunday Night Fútbol. Barça come into this one looking to start the new year with three points to climb the La Liga table, but with 16 players missing for tonight they will certainly not have it easy even against a team in and around the relegation places. This should be fun, and you’re welcome to join us to follow and comment all the action. Vamos!
LIVE BLOG
LINEUPS
BARCELONA
Starting XI: Ter Stegen; Araujo, Piqué, Eric, Mingueza; Nico, F. De Jong, Puig; Akhomach, L. De Jong, Jutglà (4-3-3)
Substitutes: Neto (GK), Peña (GK), Comas, Lenglet, Umtiti, Mármol, Guillem, Sanz, De Vega, Estanis
MALLORCA
Starting XI: Reina; Maffeo, Russo, Valjent, Costa; Battaglia, Baba; Sánchez, Rodríguez, Lee; Ángel (4-2-3-1)
Substitutes: Quetglas (GK), Román (GK), Sastre, Oliván, Gayá, De Galarreta, Sevilla, Sedlar, Llabrés, Mboula, Prats, Nino
MATCH INFO
Competition/Round: 2021-22 La Liga, Matchday 19
Date/Time: Sunday, January 2, 2022, 9pm CET/WAT (Barcelona & Nigeria), 8pm GMT (UK), 3pm ET, 12pm PT (USA), 1.30am IST (India, Monday)
Venue: Visit Mallorca Stadium, Palma de Mallorca, Spain
Referee: Antonio Mateu Lahoz
VAR: Ricardo De Burgos Bengoetxea
HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA
How to watch on TV: Not Available (USA, Canada), LaLigaTV (UK), SuperSport (Nigeria), MTV (India), Movistar LaLiga (Spain), others
How to watch online: ESPN+ (USA), LaLigaTV (UK), others
