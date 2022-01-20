Ready for the cup - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona have trained for the last time before they head to Bilbao for Thursday’s Copa del Rey fixture at 9.30pm CET. The Wednesday morning session was held on pitch 2 at the Ciutat Esportiva and featured all of the non-injured members of the squad. Memphis Depay was also on the field, but doing separate exercises.

COPA DEL REY PREVIEW: Athletic Club v FC Barcelona - FC Barcelona

After winning at third tier Linares in their opening game, on Thursday at 9.30pm CET, FC Barcelona now take on Athletic Club yet again in the Copa del Rey. It’s the ninth time in the last fourteen editions of the competition that the two teams that have won the title more times than any others have crossed paths at some point.

The lowdown on Athletic Club - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona continue their Copa del Rey journey on Thursday at 9.30pm CET with a trip to Bilbao, home of Athletic Club. Here’s the lowdown on the team they call The Lions.

Barcelona are considering a move for Benfica left-back Alex Grimaldo - Football Espana

Barcelona want to sign a left-back to strengthen their first-team squad as it looks like Alejandro Balde will need to go out on loan in order to further his development. One option that’s emerged to compete with Jordi Alba is Benfica defender Alex Grimaldo.

Valencia want to sign Oscar Mingueza from Barcelona - Football Espana

Valencia want to sign Oscar Mingueza from Barcelona on a loan deal until the end of this season according to Diario AS. The Blaugrana are yet to issue a response to Valencia, who want to sign the defender without an obligation to purchase included.