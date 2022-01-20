WELCOME TO SAN MAMÉS!!! The glorious home of Athletic Bilbao in the Basque country capital is the site of a huge Copa del Rey Round of 16 tie between the Lions and Barcelona, who meet again in the Cup after Barça’s amazing win in last year’s Final. Both teams are coming off a loss to Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup and promise to play a physical, high-level single-elimination tie as the fight for a place in the quarter-final. This should be fun, and you’re welcome to join us to follow and comment all the action. Vamos!

MATCH INFO

Competition/Round: 2021-22 Copa del Rey, Round of 16

Date/Time: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 9.30pm CET/WAT (Barcelona & Nigeria), 8.30pm GMT (UK), 3.30pm ET, 12.30pm PT (USA), 2am IST (India, Friday)

Venue: San Mamés, Bilbao, Spain

Referee: José Luis Munuera Montero

VAR: José Luis González González

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM COPA DEL REY

How to watch on TV: Not Available (USA, Canada, India), Premier Sports 1 (UK), Startimes (Nigeria), TeleCinco (Spain), others

How to watch online: ESPN+ (USA), Premier Player (UK), others

Have fun with the game! Forever and ever, no matter the competition, VISCA EL BARÇA!