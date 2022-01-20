Dembele hits back after being told to leave Barcelona

Ousmane Dembele has broken his silence after being told to leave Barcelona by director of football Mateu Alemany after failing to agree a new contract.

The Frenchman has said nothing about his future throughout the whole saga but has now published a lengthy post on social media offering some insight into his stance.

Dembele doesn’t give too much away but says he will not be blackmailed by Barcelona and makes it clear that he fully supports his agent Moussa Sissoko.

Here’s a look at what Dembele’s had to say:

“I am 24 years old and like every man, I have flaws, imperfections. I have lived through complex moments, injuries, Covid has affected me. “Without the slightest training session, the coach has requested me and I have always complied without question. “Perform as well as I have always done as it is my passion. I am fully aware of my luck to dedicate myself to the most beautiful job in the world. “My message is transparent. “I forbid anyone to give the impression that I am not involved in the sports project. I forbid anyone to attribute intentions to me that I have never had. I forbid anyone to speak for me or my representative, whom I fully trust. “Still under contract, I am fully involved and at the disposal of my club, my coach. I am not a man who cheats and even less a man who has a habit of giving in to blackmail. “As you know, there are negotiations. I let my agent handle it, it’s his field. My field is the ball, playing football, sharing moments of joy with my teammates and the supporters. Above all, let’s focus on winning.” Source | Instagram

Dembele’s post also comes after Barcelona were warned by the Professional Footballers Association (AFE) in Spain about their treatment of Dembele. The AFE issued a statement saying Barca may be breaking the law if they try to pressurize the forward.