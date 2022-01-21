Athletic Club 3-2 Barça: Copa del Rey defence ends in extra time - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona have crashed out of the Copa del Rey after an extraordinary game in Bilbao on Thursday night. The two sides that have lifted the trophy more than any others produced action and intensity from start to finish and although Athletic Club took the lead twice, Barça were able to find an answer each time.

Ferran Torres opens FC Barcelona account - FC Barcelona

Ferran Torres opened his goalscoring account for FC Barcelona at San Mamés on Thursday night. And it only took him 65 minutes to do –45 minutes of the Super Cup game last week and 20 of tonight’s game with Athletic.

Nico González registered with number 14 jersey - FC Barcelona

Nico González, previously registered as a Barça B player, has now been registered with LaLiga as an FC Barcelona first-team squad player, wearing the number 14 shirt.

Ansu Fati has femoral biceps injury - FC Barcelona

Ansu Fati has a femoral biceps injury in his left thigh and tests will be required to determine the full extent of the problem. The Barça striker was a second half substitute in Thursday's game against Athletic Club in the Copa del Rey, but had to withdraw after the game at San Mamés had gone into extra time.

Mateu Alemany on state of play with Ousmane Dembélé - FC Barcelona

