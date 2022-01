Today on the Barca Blaugranes podcast, I’m joined by our good pal Nick Batlle to chat about all things Barcelona. We begin by chatting about Barcelona’s back-to-back midweek dramatic-filled losses and the injuries suffered by Pedri and Fati. Then we conclude by discussing the Ousmane Dembele debacle.

You can check out the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and more here.