Barcelona issue injury update on Ansu Fati

Barcelona have confirmed that Ansu Fati suffered a hamstring injury during Thursday’s Copa del Rey defeat to Athletic at San Mames.

Fati had to go off in extra-time and looked pretty upset as he left the pitch after suffering yet another injury setback.

Barca have now offered some more details on Ansu’s injury but have also confirmed they have not yet decided how the problem will be treated.

[INJURY NEWS]



Tests carried out on the first team player Ansu Fati on Friday confirmed that he has a proximal tendon injury in the hamstring of his left leg. In the coming days the treatment to be carried out will be decided. pic.twitter.com/cbJApTJ9Vo — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 21, 2022

All of which has led to speculation that Fati may have to go under the knife once again.

Diario AS reckon the club is currently weighing up the pros and cons of more surgery.

The report claims Fati’s recovery time without surgery will be 6-8 weeks but if he does go under the knife then he’ll be out for three months.

Fati has only managed to make 10 appearances in all competitions due to injury problems and there’s a worrying possibility we may not see him again this season.

Get well soon, Ansu