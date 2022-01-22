This Week in Barça Femení: The Best

Barcelona’s all-conquering women’s team was supposed to kick off one of the biggest weeks of the season with a crucial Primera División match against second-place Real Sociedad that could put Barça in great position to win the title, but the game was postponed because of a Covid-19 outbreak in the La Real camp.

With a surprise off-day at the weekend, Barça began preparations for the Spanish Super Cup semi-final against Real Madrid on Wednesday. Before that, though, a little break on Monday night for the FIFA The Best awards.

And as expected, reigning Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas was chosen as The Best women’s player for the 2020-21 season, with teammate Jenni Hermoso finishing third behind Chelsea’s Sam Kerr.

We will ignore the obvious stupidity of Alexia not being named in the FIFPro XI despite winning the main award and leading Barça to the first-ever women’s Treble and instead focus on the very nice touch of having men’s captain Sergio Busquets deliver her the trophy in a great surprise during the virtual ceremony:

With the ceremony out of the way, it was time to play a big game. Barça traveled to Madrid to play El Clásico against Real Femenino, and what a game it was. Femení dominated the entire game and created enough to win by the usual four or five-goal margin, but they simply could not find the back of the net.

But the way the game ended was actually perfect: in the 91st minute, with the semi-final shockingly headed to extra-time, the ball fell to The Best and the captain scored the winner to send Barça to the title match:

Barça will face long-time rivals Atlético Madrid in the final on Sunday, the same team that elminated Femení from the Supercopa last year, but the Blaugrana look ready to win their first trophy of the season.

In other news this week, Barça have made a movement in the transfer market: striker Andrea Falcón, who has played very little this season despite some injuries in attack, is headed to Levante for the rest of the campaign.

Acord amb el @LUDfemenino per a la cessió d' @andreafalcon10 ▶ https://t.co/XjKR49MAwU



Falcón jugará cedida en el Levante hasta final de temporada ▶ https://t.co/8PkrezRtNw#FCBFemeni pic.twitter.com/5NVN3dzyoG — FC Barcelona Femení (@FCBfemeni) January 18, 2022

Levante started the season with European hopes but have played poorly throughout the campaign, and the addition of a player of Falcón’s quality will give them an important boost for the second half of the season.

We finish off with an interesting interview from Jenni Hermoso, who revealed she has spoken to Real Madrid a time or two about a potential transfer in the past. Nothing serious ever took place, and Barça’s superstar forward not only considers the Catalan club her home but has already begun talks on a contract extension.

@Jennihermoso parla sobre el seu futur al #QuèThiJugues!



"Alguna vez hemos tenido alguna conversación con el Madrid, pero nunca ha ido a más. Siempre he sentido el Barça como mi casa. Aquí estoy muy a gusto"



"Las negociaciones para mi renovación están ahí"#FCBlive pic.twitter.com/927wHBKqgU — Què T'hi Jugues (@QueThiJugues) January 21, 2022

Sorry, Madrid. Jenni is ours.