When and where to watch Alavés v FC Barcelona - FC Barcelona

Another road trip for FC Barcelona. After the Copa del Rey game in Bilbao on Thursday, it's straight back to the Basque Country, this time to face Alavés in the league. It's a 9.00pm kick-off local time and this page will help you work out what time that is where you are in the world.

Ansu Fati has a proximal tendon injury in the hamstring of his left leg - FC Barcelona

Tests carried out on the first team player Ansu Fati on Friday confirmed that he has a proximal tendon injury in the hamstring of his left leg. In the coming days the treatment to be carried out will be decided.

Ansu Fati could miss up to two months of Barcelona action due to new injury - Football Espana

Fati has injured the femoral biceps of his left leg and must undergo more tests to know the extent of the injury. It’s thought he could be out for up to two months, which is a real blow for Fati as a young man and for Barcelona as a club.

Brazilian midfielder Oscar claims he's in talks with Barcelona over a potential move - Football Espana

Oscar has claimed that he’s in talks with Barcelona over a January transfer according to Fabrizio Romano. The Brazilian midfielder, speaking with TNT Brasil, is best known for his spell at Stamford Bridge with Chelsea.

Xavi wants two more players for Barça in the transfer window - SPORT

Barcelona are heading into the final week of the transfer window with uncertainty. They want to reinforce but their salary cap won’t allow it. However Xavi Hernandez considers the arrival of a striker key, and Alvaro Morata is his priority. He would also like a full back who can play on either side. Difficult, but not impossible.

Barça could miss out on Gaya as he negotiates Valencia renewal - SPORT

Barcelona may have to look for another left-back to strengthen the team with Jose Luis Gaya, one of the players the Catalan club like, close to renewing his contract with Valencia.